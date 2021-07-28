China routs Italy to reach Olympic 3x3 women's basketball tournament

Xinhua) 09:57, July 28, 2021

Zhang Zhiting (C) of China competes during the Tokyo 2020 3X3 basketball women's quarterfinal match between China and Italy in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China defeated Italy 19-13 to advance to the semifinals of Olympic 3x3 women's basketball tournament here on Tuesday.

China began with a 3-0 run and never trailed throughout the game. Italy clawed back to 5-4 before China pulled away to 12-6. China was relentless on the boards and wore down Italy.

With 30 seconds to go, Wan Jiyuan scored one more point with an assist from Yang Shuyu to widen the gap to 19-12, leaving no chance for Italy to turn the deficit.

Wang Lili rocked the court by grabbing the game-high 11 points for China and Zhang Zhiting finished with four. Raelin D Alie and Chiara Consolini made five points apiece for Italy.

Earlier in the day, China overwhelmed Mongolia 21-9 in the last pool round game before advancing to the quarterfinals.

China will face ROC in the semifinal on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)