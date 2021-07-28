Kuo wins women's 59kg weightlifting gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 10:32, July 28, 2021

Gold medalist Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese Taipei (C), silver medalist Polina Guryeva (L) of Turkmenistan, bronze medalist Andoh Mikiko of Japan pose during the awarding ceremony of women's 59kg weightlifting final match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

TOKYO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese Taipei won the women's weightlifting 59kg gold medal with a total of 236kg, breaking three Olympic records down the stretch at Tokyo 2020 here on Tuesday.

Kuo, the world champion in 2018 and 2019, came into the clean and jerk competition with a seven-kilo buffer in the snatch. After jerking 125kg in her first attempt, she had already won the gold medal with a total of 228kg.

She also rewrote the snatch, clean and jerk and total Olympic records as the International Weightlifting Federation just set the Olympic standard due to the whole new categories classification for the sport.

Then the 27-year-old lifter began her solo in her last attempts, trying to put an ambitious 141kg above her head to smash the jerk world record by one kilo, but failed.

Kuo, bronze medalist in the women's 58kg at the Rio Games in 2016, held three world records in this class.

Polina Guryeva of Turkmenistan, fourth-place finisher at the Asian championships in April, clinched the silver at 217kg, while Mikiko Andoh of Japan, bronze medalist at the Asian Games in 2018, grabbed the bronze at 214kg.

