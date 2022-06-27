China claims first diving gold of Budapest Worlds

Cao Yuan (R) and Wang Zongyuan of China compete during the Men's 3m Synchronised final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

BUDAPEST, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Cao Yuan and Wang Zongyuan won the men's 3m synchronized final on the first competition day of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships here on Sunday.

Cao/Wang received a total of 459.18 points, ahead of Jack Laugher/Anthony Harding from Britain (451.71) and Lars Rudiger/Timo Barthel from Germany (406.44).

The 20-year-old Wang is already an Olympic champion. He won the gold at the Tokyo Games in the same discipline paired with Xie Siyi.

Cao, 27, won the 3m springboard at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and missed the gold in the 10m synchronized in Tokyo.

The 3m synchronized was the only final in diving on Sunday. In the women's 10m platform preliminary round on Sunday, China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan finished at the top with 413.95 and 410.85 points respectively.

