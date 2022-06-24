China's Wang Liuyi/Wang Qianyi win women's duet free at FINA worlds

Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China compete during the final of Artistic Swimming Women Duet Free in Budapest, Hungary, June 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

BUDAPEST, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese pair Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi clinched the women's duet free of artistic swimming title at the 19th FINA World Championships here on Thursday.

The 25-year-old twins reached the final as the top qualifiers and collected 95.5667 points to win their third gold medal in this tournament.

They took the gold of the duet technical last Sunday before claiming victory in the team technical along with six teammates on Tuesday.

Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva of Ukraine took second place with 94.1667 points, followed by Austrian duo Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri with 92.8000 points.

