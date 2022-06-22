Home>>
China wins artistic swimming team technical at FINA Worlds
(Xinhua) 08:15, June 22, 2022
Team China perform during the Artistic Swimming Women's Team Technical Final of the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
BUDAPEST, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China clinched the title in the women's team technical of artistic swimming for the first time at the 19th FINA World Championships on Tuesday.
China led preliminary with 94.0039 points on Sunday, and improved their score to 94.7202 points in the final of 12 teams.
Japan finished second with 92.2261 points, followed by Italy with 91.0191 points.
