China announces roster for FINA swimming worlds in Budapest

Xinhua) 15:35, June 10, 2022

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Olympic champions Zhang Yufei, Wang Shun and women's 4x200m freestyle relay winners will lead a 47-member swimming team to the upcoming FINA World Swimming Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary during June 18-July. 3.

Zhang Yufei, who won two gold medals in 200m butterfly, 4X200m freestyle relay and two silvers in the 100m butterfly and mixed medley relay in Tokyo Olympic Games, is eyeing a golden grand slam in her favorite 200m butterfly in Budapest.

Wang Shun, 200m individual medley Olympic champion, also tries to complete his title collection in his sixth long-course worlds attempt, aside from his victories in the Olympic Games and short-course worlds.

Li Bingjie, women's 400m bronze medalist in Tokyo, together with Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan, Zhang Ke, will compete in the women's freestyle relay one more time in Budapest.

Two-time world champion Xu Jiayu looks forward to defending his third title in a row in the men's 100m backstroke.

Chinese swimmers grabbed three gold, two silver and one bronze medals from the 2019 FINA worlds in Gwangju, South Korea.

Following is the squad of the Chinese swimming team:

Men:

Wang Shun, Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Hong Jinquan, Pan Zhanle, Sun Jiajun, Zhang Ziyang, Qin Haiyang, Chen Juner, Ji Xinjie, Cheng Long, Liu Zongyu, Hou Yujie, Niu Guangsheng, Yang Jintong, Wang Changhao, Tang Haoyang, Zhao Junbohang, Zhang Jinhou, Meng Rui, Lu Mingyu, Zhang Zhoujian

Women:

Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie, Tang Muhan, Yang Junxuan, Zhang Ke, Lao Lihui, Ge Chutong, Ai Yanhan, Yu Jingyao, Zhu Menghui, Liu Yaxin, Tang Qianting, Peng Xuwei, Chen Jie, Cheng Yujie, Wan Letian, Xin Xin, Sun Jiake, Ma Xiaoming, Tian Muran, Wang Kexin, Cheng Hanyu, Zhu Jiaming.

