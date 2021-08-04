Home>>
Aussie McKeown wins women's 200m backstroke at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 09:09, August 04, 2021
Kaylee McKeown of Australia competes during the women's 200m backstroke final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
TOKYO, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Kaylee McKeown claimed her second title at the Tokyo Olympics, winning the women's 200m backstroke here on Saturday.
After a gold from 100m backstroke where she holds the world recrod, the 20-year-old beat leader Kylie Masse of Canada to second in the final sprint with a time of two minutes and 04.68 seconds.
Masse took the silver 0.74 second behind, and the other Australian in the race, Emily Seebohm bagged a bronze in 2:06.17.
China's Liu Yaxin and Peng Xufei finished seventh and eighth.
