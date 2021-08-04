Aussie McKeown wins women's 200m backstroke at Tokyo Olympics

Kaylee McKeown of Australia competes during the women's 200m backstroke final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

TOKYO, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Kaylee McKeown claimed her second title at the Tokyo Olympics, winning the women's 200m backstroke here on Saturday.

After a gold from 100m backstroke where she holds the world recrod, the 20-year-old beat leader Kylie Masse of Canada to second in the final sprint with a time of two minutes and 04.68 seconds.

Masse took the silver 0.74 second behind, and the other Australian in the race, Emily Seebohm bagged a bronze in 2:06.17.

China's Liu Yaxin and Peng Xufei finished seventh and eighth.

