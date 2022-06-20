China's twin Wang sisters win gold in Budapest worlds artistic swimming

Gold medalists Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the Artistic Swimming Women Duet Technical Final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 19, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's pair Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi clinched the title in the women's duet technical in artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships here on Sunday.

The 25-year-old twins led the field of 12 pairs in the final with 93.7536 points (execution 28.2000, impression 28.4000, elements 37.1536).

The Wang twins were favorites, having won the gold medal for the women's team free combination five years ago at the 17th FINA World Championships.

By a strange twist of fate, the silver and bronze medals were also awarded to twins. Ukraine's Aleksiiva sisters, Maryna and Vladyslava took the silver with 91.8617 points (execution 27.7000, impression 27.9000, elements 36.2617), while Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria took bronze with 91.2622 points (execution 27.7000, impression 27.5000, elements 36.0622).

On Monday, the finals of the mixed duet technical and women's team free combination will be held.

