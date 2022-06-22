Chinese swimmers dominate women's 200m freestyle in FINA Worlds

Xinhua) 10:22, June 22, 2022

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Yang Junxuan and Tang Muhan dominated the women's 200m freestyle in the 19th FINA World Championships here on Tuesday.

Yang won the race with a time of one minute and 54.92 seconds, and Yang's 18-year-old teammate Tang won the bronze medal with 1:56.25. The silver medal went to Australian swimmer Mollie O'Callaghan in 1:55.22.

"Some top swimmers in the 200m freestyle were not coming to compete in the event this time, which gave me this opportunity to win," Yang told Xinhua after her victory.

"Before I came to Budapest, I was not feeling good. I tried to make myself fit and motivated myself to regain confidence. It works out and it's a wonderful experience," she added.

She also explained that she did not have a specific target time for the whole race. Instead, she wanted to finish better in every detail.

"I did a good job in the last 100 meters and kept a good balance between speed and endurance," she concluded.

