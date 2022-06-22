China collects two gold medals on 4th day of FINA Worlds

June 22, 2022

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese swimmers grabbed their chances on the fourth day of the 19th FINA World Championships, winning a historic gold in artistic swimming, another gold and a bronze medal in the women's 200m freestyle here on Tuesday.

China's Yang Junxuan won the 200m race with a time of one minute and 54.92 seconds, while her 18-year-old teammate Tang Muhan took the bronze medal with 1:56.25. The silver medal went to Australian swimmer Mollie O'Callaghan in 1:55.22.

Earlier, China made history as they clinched the women's team technical for the first time, collecting a total of 94.7202 points in the final 12 teams. The Japanese team got the silver, with a score of 92.2261 points, while Italy came third with a slightly lesser score of 91.0191 points.

The other sensation of the day was the new world record set by local favorite Kristof Milak in the men's 200m butterfly as Milak timed 1:50.34 to beat his own record of 1:50.73 created at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 23, 2019.

This is Hungary's first gold at the worlds and Leon Marchand of France finished second by 1:53.37 and Tomoru Honda of Japan third in 1:53.61.

In the men's 800m freestyle, Bobby Finke of the United States won by 7:39.36, beating Florian Wellbrock of Germany (7:39.63) and Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine (7:40.05).

Nic Fink won the second gold of the day for the U.S. in men's 50m breaststroke with a time of 26.45 seconds, narrowly beating Italian Nicolo Martinenghi's 26.48 and teammate Michael Andrew's 26.72.

The last final of Tuesday was the mixed 4x100m medley relay, which was won by team USA by 3:38.79. Australia finished 3:41.34 for silver and the Dutch team took the third in 3:41.54.

