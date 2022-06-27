Highlights of Women's 10m Platform preliminary of Diving at FINA Worlds

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the Women's 10m Platform preliminary of Diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Chen Yuxi of China competes during the Women's 10m Platform preliminary of Diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

