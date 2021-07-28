China nets gold in men's synchro 3m springboard

Xinhua) 17:02, July 28, 2021

Xie Siyi (L) and Wang Zongyuan of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the diving men's synchronised 3m springboard final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

TOKYO, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi won China an Olympic gold medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard with 467.82 points here on Wednesday, 23.46 points ahead of the second-placed United States.

"We are very happy to get the gold medal. We didn't practise together for long, but from the moment we met, we understood each other very quickly and very well, so there were no problems for us," said Xie.

With the gold, China won a record-extending fourth Olympic gold medal in the event, and the first since 2012.

"I've been waiting for this moment for nine years. I was so happy with our brilliant timing. I have a lot of emotions in my head right now," said Wang.

This is 19-year-old Wang's first Olympic Games. "To participate in an Olympic Games for the first time was not so hard for me. It felt a little bit different, but I knew I had to do what I do well, and I did."

Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon finished runners-up for the USA, taking the country's third consecutive Olympic silver medal in the event.

Germany's Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger took bronze with 404.73 points. Hausding became the first diver representing Germany to win at least three Olympic medals, having claimed silver in the synchronised 10m platform in 2008 and bronze in the individual 3m springboard in 2016.

China won all the diving golds at Rio 2016 except the men's synchronised 3m springboard. That gold went to Britain, with China taking bronze.

