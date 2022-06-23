Xi calls on BRICS to stay open, inclusive

Xinhua) 22:35, June 23, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on BRICS countries to stay open and inclusive, and pool wisdom and strength.

BRICS countries do not form a closed club or an exclusive "clique." Rather, they are members of a family and partners for win-win cooperation, Xi said via video link at the 14th BRICS Summit.

Over the past five years, the "BRICS Plus" approach has set a fine example for emerging markets and developing countries to advance South-South cooperation and gain strength through unity, Xi said.

Under the new circumstances, BRICS countries need all the more to pursue development and enhance cooperation, he said.

Xi added that the expansion process of the BRICS cooperation mechanism should be pushed forward to allow like-minded partners to join the big BRICS family at an early date.

