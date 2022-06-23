Xi calls on BRICS countries to safeguard world peace, tranquility

Xinhua) 22:08, June 23, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on BRICS countries to jointly safeguard world peace and tranquility.

Speaking at the 14th BRICS Summit via video link, Xi noted that the shadows of Cold War mentality and power politics linger on in today's world.

Certain countries, in attempts to expand military alliances to pursue absolute security, have coerced others to pick sides and created confrontation, Xi said, adding that they ignored other countries' rights and interests while seeking supremacy.

"The world will become even more volatile and unstable if we allow the dangerous trend to continue," Xi said.

BRICS countries should support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, practice true multilateralism, uphold justice, fairness and unity, and oppose hegemony, bullying and division, Xi said.

Xi said China is willing to work with BRICS members to promote the effective implementation of the Global Security Initiative to contribute to global stability.

