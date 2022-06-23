Home>>
BRICS in the eyes of global youth
(People's Daily App) 15:49, June 23, 2022
As the 14th BRICS Summit is being held in China, the younger generation across the world share their impressions of BRICS countries and their perspectives in BRICS' pivotal role in the world and China's position in BRICS cooperation. Win-win cooperation, new possibilities, dedication - the lists goes on. Click on the video and listen to what the world's young leaders have to say.
(Compiled by Chen Rui)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Building a high-quality BRICS partnership for a better world
- BRICS offers a promising platform for South-South cooperation, says Indian scholar
- As BRICS summit kicks off, calls grow for parallel payment system to counter US hegemony
- Political leaders address opening ceremony of BRICS Business Forum in virtual format
- Panel discussions held during BRICS Business Forum in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.