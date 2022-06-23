BRICS in the eyes of global youth

(People's Daily App) 15:49, June 23, 2022

As the 14th BRICS Summit is being held in China, the younger generation across the world share their impressions of BRICS countries and their perspectives in BRICS' pivotal role in the world and China's position in BRICS cooperation. Win-win cooperation, new possibilities, dedication - the lists goes on. Click on the video and listen to what the world's young leaders have to say.

(Compiled by Chen Rui)

