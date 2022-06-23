Home>>
Panel discussions held during BRICS Business Forum in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:26, June 23, 2022
A panel discussion themed "Work together to address challenges and expand health cooperation amidst the pandemic" is held during the BRICS Business Forum in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Photos
