Home>>
Building a high-quality BRICS partnership for a better world
(People's Daily App) 13:43, June 23, 2022
Our world is facing drastic changes and a pandemic, both unseen in a century. Wars, conflicts, illness, famine, misunderstanding, confrontations and various security challenges keep emerging.
The world economy still faces strong headwinds on its path toward recovery, and global development has suffered major setbacks. Where is the world headed? What kind of world are we trying to build? How do we build this world?
Let's find the answers.
(Produced by Yu Ronghua, Zhao Mingqi, Lin Yuan, Zhao Dantong and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRICS offers a promising platform for South-South cooperation, says Indian scholar
- As BRICS summit kicks off, calls grow for parallel payment system to counter US hegemony
- Political leaders address opening ceremony of BRICS Business Forum in virtual format
- Panel discussions held during BRICS Business Forum in Beijing
- Commentary: BRICS -- Paving roads, not building walls
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.