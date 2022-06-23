We Are China

Political leaders address opening ceremony of BRICS Business Forum in virtual format

Xinhua) 08:32, June 23, 2022

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in virtual format, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in virtual format, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in virtual format, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro addresses the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in virtual format, June 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

