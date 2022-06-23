Home>>
Xi calls for fostering high-quality partnership, starting new journey of BRICS cooperation
(Xinhua) 22:07, June 23, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on BRICS countries to work together to foster a high-quality partnership and start a new journey of BRICS cooperation.
At this historical crossroads, BRICS shall not only look back at the journey behind and keep in mind why the BRICS mechanism was started, but also work together for a shared future, Xi said at the 14th BRICS Summit via video link.
