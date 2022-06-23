Home>>
Infographics: Xi offers answers to questions of the times at BRICS forum
(People's Daily Online) 16:14, June 23, 2022
Posters designed by Liu Yanlin (intern)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRICS in the eyes of global youth
- Xi on expanding openness, integration
- Building a high-quality BRICS partnership for a better world
- BRICS offers a promising platform for South-South cooperation, says Indian scholar
- As BRICS summit kicks off, calls grow for parallel payment system to counter US hegemony
- Political leaders address opening ceremony of BRICS Business Forum in virtual format
- Panel discussions held during BRICS Business Forum in Beijing
- Commentary: BRICS -- Paving roads, not building walls
- BRICS mechanism enables developing countries to voice concerns, aspirations, says Indian expert
- Xi calls for joint efforts to seek, uphold peace
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.