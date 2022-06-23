Home>>
Xi on expanding openness, integration
(People's Daily App) 13:59, June 23, 2022
In his address at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum, President Xi Jinping said that a more open and inclusive world will create greater development opportunities for all and deliver a more prosperous future for all.
