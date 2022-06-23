Interview: BRICS has opened the door for cooperation with emerging markets -- Indian expert

Dr. Rajiv Ranjan. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

The BRICS cooperation mechanism can open the door for cooperation with emerging markets, an Indian scholar has said.

By providing a model for South-South cooperation and being partners on the basis of equality, the BRICS has opened the door for other emerging markets and developing countries to cooperate in achieving their development goals, said Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, an Indian scholar and Assistant Professor at the Chinese School of Humanities of K.R. Mangalam University, prior to the opening of the 14th BRICS Summit.

In the post-pandemic era, the international order will be full of uncertainties and multilateralism is now facing unprecedented challenges. Referring to the challenges of the current world order, Ranjan called for strengthening BRICS cooperation. “It’s challenging for BRICS countries, but they have the opportunity to play the key role in creating the new world order and space for other countries too. It depends on how united and farsighted BRICS countries are,” Ranjan told People’s Daily Online.

The scholar highlighted the role and contribution of the BRICS citing the following statistics: The BRICS countries account for 42 percent of the global population, around 23 percent of global GDP, and 18 percent of world trade.

“The BRICS countries are the real representatives of multicultural societies. They are also a good example for others to follow as diverse social groups,” he said. In Ranjan’s view, unlike Western countries, the BRICS is able to cooperate with other emerging markets and developing countries based on equality.

In 2022, China took over the rotating presidency of the BRICS from India. Ranjan spoke highly of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping. “China has a key role to play on these visions in a crucial time to materialize it on the ground for trust building among nations,” Ranjan said. “China is a good example for developing nations as it has combatted poverty successfully. Its technical advancement, growth in education, job creation, supply-chain management, etc., are a few models to follow for the other developing nations.”

China has been supporting the BRICS countries in expanding the “BRICS Plus” cooperation mechanism. On May 19, the Dialogue of Foreign Ministers Between BRICS and Emerging Markets and Developing Countries was hosted in a virtual format in Beijing. It was the first “BRICS Plus” dialogue at the foreign ministers’ level. “The idea of BRICS Plus has been inclusive and the concept is open to mutual cooperation and mutual benefits. Inviting other diverse countries from different geographical locations to the BRICS meeting is a good initiative and it is part of the BRICS spirit, also. It will diversify the exclusive group of these five countries and other countries will feel more connected to the BRICS nation,” Ranjan said.

The theme of the 14th BRICS Summit is “Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development.” “Promoting multiculturalism is one of the most important cooperation priorities in 2022,” Ranjan pointed out. Multiculturalism is the real solution for the challenges the whole world is facing, the scholar said.

As for the future of BRICS cooperation, Ranjan believes that cooperation in the areas of the economy and trade, technological exchanges, public health, energy and food security would be the top priorities for the BRICS.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)