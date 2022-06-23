Global Development Initiative in sync with development goals of BRICS countries, says expert

The Global Development Initiative proposed by China is in sync with the development goals of BRICS countries, and essentially benefits BRICS countries, an Indian expert has said.

"I believe this offers a platform, where BRICS nations can forge strategies for pragmatic cooperation in dealing with challenges in a better and efficacious way," B. R. Deepak, chairperson of the Center of Chinese and Southeast Asian Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"If they are able to realize their goals, it would be a huge contribution towards meeting the 2030 UN goals, alleviating global poverty, and pushing global economic growth," Deepak added.

Advocating pragmatic cooperation in the spirit of openness and inclusiveness, the initiative "is rather in sync with the development goals of many developing countries," he said.

Meanwhile, noting that the present geopolitical turmoil, the Cold War mentality and unilateralism have endangered the global development, Deepak said that BRICS can play its role in improving global governance.

"At the same time, many emerging economies do look towards such a mechanism for development opportunities and win-win cooperation," he said.

As regards global governance, the expert called on the international community to respond to the new global realities and challenges, and to initiate appropriate reforms. Multilateral mechanisms like the BRICS tend to infuse new values into global governance, he added.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Deepak said BRICS countries have been exchanging information and cooperating in containment of the pandemic, adding that trade among BRICS nations has touched new records though the pandemic has hampered investment.

"Cooperation in agricultural economy, digital economy, green development projects, connectivity, poverty alleviation, etc., would be instrumental in bridging the development gap between the member states," he said. "This in other words will also spur economic recovery, which remains crucial for fulfilling the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

As the BRICS rotating chair this year, China has prioritized promoting poverty alleviation and food security, and initiated discussions on establishing a BRICS rural development working group, which Deepak said is "a welcome step."

Poverty reduction is unthinkable without food security, he said.

"China's experience in poverty reduction and increasing the income levels of the peasantry would come handy and be beneficial for poverty eradication in countries like India, Brazil and South Africa," Deepak noted.

