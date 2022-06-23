Home>>
Xi calls on BRICS countries to bring positive, stabilizing, constructive strength to the world
(Xinhua) 20:31, June 23, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged BRICS countries to bring positive, stabilizing and constructive strength to the world amid formidable and complex circumstances.
Xi made the remarks while hosting the 14th BRICS Summit via video link in Beijing on Thursday evening.
