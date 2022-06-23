We Are China

Xi calls on BRICS countries to bring positive, stabilizing, constructive strength to the world

Xinhua) 20:31, June 23, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged BRICS countries to bring positive, stabilizing and constructive strength to the world amid formidable and complex circumstances.

Xi made the remarks while hosting the 14th BRICS Summit via video link in Beijing on Thursday evening.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)