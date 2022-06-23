Xi says China to work with BRICS partners to advance Global Development Initiative

Xinhua) 22:05, June 23, 2022

China is ready to work with BRICS partners to advance the Global Development Initiative for concrete outcomes and push for the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to provide support for global development that is stronger, greener and healthier, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the remarks on Thursday at the 14th BRICS Summit via video link.

