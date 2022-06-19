In pics: re-enactment of 1815 Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium
Re-enactors perform during the re-enactment of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2022. About 2,000 re-enactors, more than 100 horses as well as over 20 canons participated in the re-enactment, showing the clash of June 18, 1815 between Napoleon and Wellington. The event marked the 207th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Re-enactors perform during the re-enactment of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2022. About 2,000 re-enactors, more than 100 horses as well as over 20 canons participated in the re-enactment, showing the clash of June 18, 1815 between Napoleon and Wellington. The event marked the 207th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Re-enactors attend the re-enactment of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2022. About 2,000 re-enactors, more than 100 horses as well as over 20 canons participated in the re-enactment, showing the clash of June 18, 1815 between Napoleon and Wellington. The event marked the 207th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Re-enactors perform during the re-enactment of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2022. About 2,000 re-enactors, more than 100 horses as well as over 20 canons participated in the re-enactment, showing the clash of June 18, 1815 between Napoleon and Wellington. The event marked the 207th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Re-enactors attend the re-enactment of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2022. About 2,000 re-enactors, more than 100 horses as well as over 20 canons participated in the re-enactment, showing the clash of June 18, 1815 between Napoleon and Wellington. The event marked the 207th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A re-enactor performs during the re-enactment of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2022. About 2,000 re-enactors, more than 100 horses as well as over 20 canons participated in the re-enactment, showing the clash of June 18, 1815 between Napoleon and Wellington. The event marked the 207th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Spectators watch the re-enactment of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2022. About 2,000 re-enactors, more than 100 horses as well as over 20 canons participated in the re-enactment, showing the clash of June 18, 1815 between Napoleon and Wellington. The event marked the 207th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Re-enactors attend the re-enactment of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2022. About 2,000 re-enactors, more than 100 horses as well as over 20 canons participated in the re-enactment, showing the clash of June 18, 1815 between Napoleon and Wellington. The event marked the 207th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
