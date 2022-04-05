Chinese mainland reports 1,173 new local COVID-19 cases
Residents wait to take nucleic acid tests at a community in Pudong New Area of east China's Shanghai, April 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 1,173 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Of the local confirmed cases reported Monday, 792 were in Jilin, 268 in Shanghai, and 17 in Heilongjiang.
Besides, a total of 62 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.
Monday also saw 15,355 new asymptomatic cases on the Chinese mainland, including 15,239 local ones and 116 imported ones, according to the commission.
Among the asymptomatic cases, 13,086 were reported in Shanghai and 1,680 in Jilin.
Following the recovery of 1,899 patients on Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment stood at 25,060, including 63 in critical conditions.
There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,638.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 157,378 as of Monday.
Photos
