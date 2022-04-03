Home>>
China further lowers cost of COVID-19 nucleic acid tests
(Xinhua) 10:47, April 03, 2022
BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China has asked local authorities to further lower the price of COVID-19 nucleic acid tests to no more than 28 yuan (about 4.4 U.S. dollars) per person for a single test.
The price for testing a group of 10 people should be no more than eight yuan per person, according to a notice issued by the National Healthcare Security Administration and the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.
The document requires all provincial-level regions to complete the price adjustment by at least the end of April.
