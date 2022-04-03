COVID-19 antigen self-testing kits produced at Biouhan healthcare company in Hefei, E China

Xinhua) 09:43, April 03, 2022

Staff members work at a production line of COVID-19 self-testing kits at Biouhan healthcare company in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 29, 2022. Since March 11, China has added antigen detection as an option for COVID-19 testing among the public. Such kits are already seen in drug stores, online platforms and multiple detection scenarios in China. With a capacity of up to 10 million kits per day, Biouhan healthcare company is a major manufacturer of COVID-19 antigen self-testing kits in east China's Anhui Province. The testing kits have been used in transportation hubs in Hefei, Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

