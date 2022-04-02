COVID-19 vaccination bill reaches 120 bln yuan in China

Xinhua) 17:02, April 02, 2022

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China has spent more than 120 billion yuan (around 18.9 billion U.S. dollars) on COVID-19 vaccination, an expenditure within the limits of the country's medical insurance funds, said the National Healthcare Security Administration.

So far, 3.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered on the Chinese mainland, according to the administration.

China launched free programs to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 in February 2021. The cost of vaccine procurement and inoculation is mostly covered by the country's medical insurance funds and government budget.

