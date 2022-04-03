Mobile COVID-19 test vehicles used to facilitate nucleic acid testing in Shanghai

Xinhua) 11:04, April 03, 2022

A vehicle carrying medical workers for nucleic acid testing runs in a community in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at the latter's home in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)

A volunteer registers information of nucleic acid testing in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)

A medical worker on a vehicle swabs a child's throat for nucleic acid testing in a community in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)

Medical workers on a vehicle prepare to collect swab samples for nucleic acid testing in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)

Medical workers walk for door-to-door nucleic acid tests in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)

