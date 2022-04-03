Mobile COVID-19 test vehicles used to facilitate nucleic acid testing in Shanghai
A vehicle carrying medical workers for nucleic acid testing runs in a community in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at the latter's home in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)
A volunteer registers information of nucleic acid testing in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)
A medical worker on a vehicle swabs a child's throat for nucleic acid testing in a community in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)
Medical workers on a vehicle prepare to collect swab samples for nucleic acid testing in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)
Medical workers walk for door-to-door nucleic acid tests in Fengxian District of east China's Shanghai, April 1, 2022. A mobile COVID-19 test vehicle was used Friday in Xidu subdistrict of Fengxian District to facilitate nucleic acid testing. (Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- COVID-19 antigen self-testing kits produced at Biouhan healthcare company in Hefei, E China
- In-depth explainer of China's dynamic zero-COVID policy
- COVID-19 vaccination bill reaches 120 bln yuan in China
- New study suggests cardiac complications risk higher after COVID-19 infection than after mRNA vaccination
- Ruijin Hospital optimizing emergency services in Shanghai
- Shanghai screens over 14 mln people in 2nd phase of closed-off management
- China plans to boost TCM role in infectious disease treatment
- Farm produce providers in Shanghai ensure supply of vegetables for residents under closed-off management
- Shanghai's largest temporary quarantine site operational
- Chinese mainland reports 2,086 new local COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.