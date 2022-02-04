Photos: Decorations for Chinese Lunar New Year adorn the streets of Sydney

A tiger lantern on a street in Sydney. (Photo/Hanyue Li)

SYDNEY, Feb. 2 (People’s Daily Online) – To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, Sydney's Chinatown has been decorated with colorful lanterns, featuring a vivid illustration of a tiger on a piece of blue and white porcelain.

World Square, which is a shopping mall located in Sydney's central business district, has been turned into a giant pink tiger, with its head placed near the entrance, and its paws located close to the stairs, bent slightly as if the tiger is greeting shoppers.

Meanwhile, decorations set up in Circular Quay, including traditional Chinese arches and a large inflatable tiger, all signify the celebration of the Year of the Tiger.

