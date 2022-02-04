Home>>
Photos: Decorations for Chinese Lunar New Year adorn the streets of Sydney
By Mengyuan Chen (People's Daily Online) 18:23, February 04, 2022
|A tiger lantern on a street in Sydney. (Photo/Hanyue Li)
SYDNEY, Feb. 2 (People’s Daily Online) – To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, Sydney's Chinatown has been decorated with colorful lanterns, featuring a vivid illustration of a tiger on a piece of blue and white porcelain.
World Square, which is a shopping mall located in Sydney's central business district, has been turned into a giant pink tiger, with its head placed near the entrance, and its paws located close to the stairs, bent slightly as if the tiger is greeting shoppers.
Meanwhile, decorations set up in Circular Quay, including traditional Chinese arches and a large inflatable tiger, all signify the celebration of the Year of the Tiger.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sydney streets decorated with zodiac lanterns to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Sydney to celebrate Chinese New Year with a series of events to mark the start of the Year of the Tiger
- Beijing 2022 photo exhibition held in Sydney
- Carriageworks Farmers Market in Sydney welcomes crowds again after 107-day lockdown
- Blood moon seen in Sydney
- Pound Paws Dog Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.