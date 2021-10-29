Carriageworks Farmers Market in Sydney welcomes crowds again after 107-day lockdown

Customers make a purchase in front of a vegetable stall at the Carriageworks Farmers Market. (Photo/Jieying Li)

SYDNEY, Oct. 29 (People’s Daily Online) – Last weekend, the Carriageworks Farmers Market welcomed crowds again after a 107-day lockdown in Sydney.

The market, which operates weekly, offers goods and seasonal produce sourced from local producers in New South Wales, Australia, including bakery items, wines, coffee and teas, meat products, eggs, and so on.

Although the market remained open throughout Sydney’s lockdown period, the number of customers decreased dramatically as people were prohibited from travelling more than 5 kilometers from their home.

Sydney has now entered a second stage of reopening as NSW approaches towards an 80 percent full vaccination level. Most of the area’s cafes, restaurants and outdoor markets have now reopened. Customers above the age of 16 can enter these premises after showing a vaccination certificate providing proof of inoculation with two doses of a qualifying COVID-19 vaccine.

