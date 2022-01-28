Sydney to celebrate Chinese New Year with a series of events to mark the start of the Year of the Tiger

SYDNEY, Jan. 28 (People’s Daily Online) – On Jan. 27, the City of Sydney held a press conference for the 2022 Sydney Lunar New Year Celebration at the Chinese Garden of Friendship, announcing that the festival will officially start on Jan. 29 in celebration of the Chinese New Year, which will be the Year of the Tiger, as well as extending a warm welcome to everyone visiting Sydney’s downtown and Chinatown.

Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore (Photo/Hanyue Li)

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 13, there will be over 80 events celebrating the Chinese New Year in Sydney, including lion dancing, lunar lantern lighting, Chinese New Year exhibitions, concerts, and dragon boat racing. The whole city will join together to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore mentioned that the rich and diverse festivities in Sydney celebrating the Chinese New Year are not only designed to mark the beginning of the Year of the Tiger, but also a chance to appreciate Sydney's culinary delights, culture, creative talents, and harmonious communities through the course of holding multiple events over 16 days.

She said there is no doubt that the past two years have been tough for Sydney's residents and local businesses, who have endured endless lockdowns and have seen their prospects suffer. “But in the Year of the Tiger, Sydney is ready to roar again."

City of Sydney Councilor Robert Kok (Photo/Hanyue Li)

City of Sydney Councilor Robert Kok attended the press conference and said that the city’s Chinatown would be an important center for celebrations to support local business operators.

"We know that businesses around Chinatown and throughout Haymarket have been badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year we’re taking the festival back to the home of Lunar New Year celebrations with events, activities, colorful decorations and roving performers to help draw visitors to the area. We are also supporting activities across Koreatown and Haymarket to support the whole Asian community area.”

Lord Mayor of Sydney Clover Moore discusses designs with young talents. (Photo/Hanyue Li)

In Chinese folklore, tigers are the guardian of children. To mark the Year of the Tiger, the City of Sydney has drawn on young talents to create the artwork for the festival celebrations in Sydney with a design competition that attracted more than 1,250 entries.

Six designs were selected and will be displayed on street banners, bus shelters and outdoor billboards, decorating the city like never before. Two of the designs have also been transformed into lunar lanterns that will be placed on the front steps of the Sydney Town Hall.

