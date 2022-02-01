Languages

Sydney streets decorated with zodiac lanterns to celebrate Chinese New Year

By Hanyue Li (People's Daily Online) 12:26, February 01, 2022
Chinese zodiac lanterns - Tiger (Photo/Hanyue Li)

SYDNEY, Jan. 31 (People’s Daily Online) – The Sydney Lunar New Year Festival kicked off on Jan. 29, 2022. As part of a series of Chinese New Year events, George Street in Sydney, Australia has been decorated with Chinese zodiac sculptures and lanterns to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.


