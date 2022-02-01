Commemorative "Year of the Tiger" special stamps launched in the Philippines

Xinhua) 10:22, February 01, 2022

An employee of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) holds the newly-launched commemorative "Year of the Tiger" special stamps in Manila, the Philippines, on Jan. 31, 2022. The PHLPost launched on Monday commemorative "Year of the Tiger" special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A display showing a publicity image of the newly-launched commemorative "Year of the Tiger" special stamps is seen at a branch office of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) in Manila, the Philippines, on Jan. 31, 2022. The PHLPost launched on Monday commemorative "Year of the Tiger" special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

