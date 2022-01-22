UN issues stamp sheet for 2022 Chinese Lunar New Year
The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) on Friday issued a special-event stamp sheet to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.
The stamp sheet consists of 10 stamps of a denomination of 1.30 U.S. dollars each, with the UN logo on the left and a gongbi-style (meticulous painting) tiger among roses on the right, as the Chinese lunar year for 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.
The sheet can be personalized by replacing the UN logo design with photos.
The UNPA completed the entire Chinese zodiac cycle of 12 animals in 2021. The new tiger stamp is the start of a new zodiac cycle issued for UNPA's Lunar New Year stamp series.
The tabs of the stamps and background design feature artwork by Tiger Pan of China, said UNPA. Pan also illustrated the Lunar Calendar series in 2018 for the Year of the Dog.
The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1.
