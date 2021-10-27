World's first stamp 'Penny Black' unveiled in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 14:22, October 27, 2021

Sotheby's presented the world's first postage stamp, the "Penny Black," to the public, Hong Kong, Oct. 26, 2021. The stamp will be as part of a sale of "Treasures" on Dec. 7 in London. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

