Languages

Archive

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Home>>

World's first stamp 'Penny Black' unveiled in Hong Kong

(Ecns.cn) 14:22, October 27, 2021

Sotheby's presented the world's first postage stamp, the "Penny Black," to the public, Hong Kong, Oct. 26, 2021. The stamp will be as part of a sale of "Treasures" on Dec. 7 in London. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)


【1】【2】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories