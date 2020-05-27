China to release special stamps marking Children’s Day

China Post will release a set of special stamps based on a classic Chinese animation TV series on June 1 to celebrate Children’s Day this year.

The set contains six stamps with different scenes from the original animation Calabash Brothers, which is about seven brothers with super powers born from gourds, each a different color of the rainbow. Produced by the Shanghai Animation Film Studio in 1986, it was extremely popular among children when it was broadcast, and has since become a Chinese cartoon classic.

The six stamps, all in the shape of calabash, are decorated with lines in seven colors, in line with the theme of the stamps.

Printed by the Beijing Stamp Printing Factory, each set has a face value of 6.4 yuan. About 7.5 million sets will be released.