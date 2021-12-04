China's top court publishes typical biodiversity protection cases

December 04, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Friday published seven typical cases involving wildlife and wildlife habitats in a bid to provide guidance on court rulings and enhance judicial protection of biodiversity.

The SPC said that the cases fall into two main categories: the protection of endangered terrestrial and aquatic plants and animals, and the conservation of the natural habitats of wildlife, such as forests, seas and lakes.

Since 2019, Chinese courts at various levels have concluded 66,852 cases concerning biodiversity, according to Yang Linping, vice president of the SPC.

The cases involved areas such as wildlife protection, the conservation of fishery and forestry resources, and animal and plant quarantining, contributing to the all-around judicial protection of the ecosystem, wildlife species and genetic diversity, Yang said.

