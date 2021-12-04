China's top court publishes typical biodiversity protection cases
BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Friday published seven typical cases involving wildlife and wildlife habitats in a bid to provide guidance on court rulings and enhance judicial protection of biodiversity.
The SPC said that the cases fall into two main categories: the protection of endangered terrestrial and aquatic plants and animals, and the conservation of the natural habitats of wildlife, such as forests, seas and lakes.
Since 2019, Chinese courts at various levels have concluded 66,852 cases concerning biodiversity, according to Yang Linping, vice president of the SPC.
The cases involved areas such as wildlife protection, the conservation of fishery and forestry resources, and animal and plant quarantining, contributing to the all-around judicial protection of the ecosystem, wildlife species and genetic diversity, Yang said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese customs seize 4-meter-long live king cobra
- In pics: Karoo National Park in South Africa
- Photographs of wildlife along Yangtze River on display in C China
- Chinese researchers develop AI-aided tech for snow leopard protection
- Caofeidian wetland in north China's Hebei, habitat for migratory bird species
- Black-necked cranes arrive at Yunnan's Napa Lake Nature Reserve for wintering
- Sri Lankan scientist hails biodiversity of China's Yunnan province, eyes future cooperation
- China's example in biodiversity protection worth learning: leading Sri Lankan conservation advocate
- China issues guideline to further biodiversity protection work
- Golden snub-nosed monkeys in Hubei Shennongjia enter gestation period
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.