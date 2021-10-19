Golden snub-nosed monkeys in Hubei Shennongjia enter gestation period

October 19, 2021

The golden snub-nosed monkeys in Shennongjia Forestry District in Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Kai)

The golden snub-nosed monkeys in Shennongjia have entered the gestation period. The species usually gets pregnant in autumn and gives birth next spring after seven months of pregnancy.

The number of the golden snub-nosed monkeys in Shennongjia, which has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage in 2016, has increased to 1471 so far from 501 in the 1980s.

