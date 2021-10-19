Home>>
Golden snub-nosed monkeys in Hubei Shennongjia enter gestation period
(Ecns.cn) 14:59, October 19, 2021
The golden snub-nosed monkeys in Shennongjia Forestry District in Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Kai)
The golden snub-nosed monkeys in Shennongjia have entered the gestation period. The species usually gets pregnant in autumn and gives birth next spring after seven months of pregnancy.
The number of the golden snub-nosed monkeys in Shennongjia, which has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage in 2016, has increased to 1471 so far from 501 in the 1980s.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- African foundation hails China's pledge to support biodiversity conservation
- China Focus: China's "Gen Z" at forefront of biodiversity protection
- Xinhua Commentary: U.S. urged to walk the talk in saving biodiversity at UN meeting
- South African botanist contributes his achievements to support China's rich biodiversity resources
- Gaoligong Mountains: a living museum dedicated to biodiversity conservation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.