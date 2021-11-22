Chinese customs seize 4-meter-long live king cobra

Xinhua) 14:15, November 22, 2021

NANJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Customs authorities in the city of Zhangjiagang, east China's Jiangsu Province, said on Monday that they had seized a 4-meter-long live king cobra from a batch of imported wood.

The snake, as thick as an adult's arm, is extremely venomous and would pose a threat to people's lives and the ecosystem if it enters the country, according to the customs.

King cobra (Ophigus Hannah) is the world's largest and most venomous snake species. Fierce and quick-witted, they are one of the most dangerous snakes in the world, mainly found in Southeast and South Asia.

Follow-up processing of the reptile is underway.

