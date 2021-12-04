Chinese people enjoy extensive, tangible democratic rights: white paper

Xinhua) 10:41, December 04, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese people enjoy extensive and tangible democratic rights, according to a white paper released Saturday.

Titled "China: Democracy That Works," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office.

With complete institutions and extensive participation, whole-process people's democracy has evolved from an idea into a system and mechanism of governance that has taken root in the soil of Chinese society and become part of people's lives, said the white paper.

China's political power is not linked in any way with personal status, wealth, or social relations, but is equally enjoyed by all the people. The state power serves the people, rather than capital, it said.

High-quality democracy in China has improved the system, capacity and efficiency of national governance, it said.

Democracy in China means people-centered development that fully mobilizes the initiative of the people, relies on their strength, and ensures that all share in the benefits, it said.

Through people's democracy, China has balanced the demands and interests of all social groups and strengthened national unity based on their shared ideas, interests and goals, it said.

In China, the exercise of power has been brought under growing control and supervision. Public power, entrusted by the people, is and will always be exercised for the public good, the white paper added.

