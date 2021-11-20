Anqing-Huangmei section of Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway starts trial operation

Xinhua) 10:03, November 20, 2021

Aerial photo shows a train running in the Anqing-Huangmei section of the Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway in Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 19, 2021. The trial operation of the Anqing-Huangmei section of the Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway began on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

