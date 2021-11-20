Home>>
Anqing-Huangmei section of Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway starts trial operation
(Xinhua) 10:03, November 20, 2021
Aerial photo shows a train running in the Anqing-Huangmei section of the Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway in Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 19, 2021. The trial operation of the Anqing-Huangmei section of the Anqing-Jiujiang high-speed railway began on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Railway 'spider-men' spotted in East China
- Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway under construction
- World's first desert-railway loop line in Northwest China
- Section in Henan of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway undergoes final check
- Section in Henan of Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway undergoes final check
- China's railways increase coal transport to ensure supply
- Pic story: An expert's "rail" life
- China's railways sent more power-generating coal in October
- Lao gov't orders full-scale preparation for China-Laos railway opening
- Overhead contact system for power supply of China-Laos railway commissioned
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.