Districts in Beijing begin to offer booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine
(Xinhua) 10:38, October 24, 2021
A medical worker administers a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at a vaccination site in Daxing District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2021. Yizhuang of Daxing District began to offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from Thursday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
