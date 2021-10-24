Districts in Beijing begin to offer booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine

Xinhua) 10:38, October 24, 2021

A medical worker administers a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at a vaccination site in Daxing District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2021. Yizhuang of Daxing District began to offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from Thursday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

