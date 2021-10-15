4th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Iraq

Xinhua) 08:54, October 15, 2021

Charge d'Affaires of Chinese Embassy in Iraq Jian Fangning (left) and Iraqi health official attend the handover ceremony of the fourth batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, on October. 14, 2021. (Xinhua photo)

BAGHDAD, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Iraq on Thursday received the fourth batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to boost Iraq's efforts to combat the pandemic.

Charge d'Affaires of Chinese Embassy in Iraq Jian Fangning and Iraqi health officials attended a handover ceremony held at Baghdad International Airport.

The donation indicates the deep and good friendship between the two countries and their peoples, Jian said during the ceremony, noting that this is another example by the Chinese side to strive to make the COVID-19 vaccine a global public good.

"We believe the vaccines provided by the Chinese side will help the Iraqi side facilitate the vaccination process, build the immune defense system, and eventually conquer the pandemic," he added.

A worker transports China-donated syringes at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on October. 14, 2021. (Xinhua photo)

Meanwhile, Riyadh Abdul-Amir, director of Public Health Department at the Iraqi Ministry of Health, praised China's solidarity with and support for Iraq since the outbreak of the pandemic, noting that the arrival of this batch of vaccines will enhance Iraq's capabilities to raise the vaccination rate among Iraqis.

He also hailed China's great role in supplying the vaccines to other countries and promoting the fair distribution of vaccines around the globe.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Thursday 2,383 new COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide caseload to 2,030,498.

Iraq received the first three batches of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government in March, April, and August respectively.

