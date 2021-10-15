Home>>
Over 2.227 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:31, October 15, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.227 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.
