Friday, October 15, 2021

Over 2.227 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.227 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday. 

