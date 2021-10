Highlights of women's 1500m final at ISU World Cup Short Track 2021/2022

Xinhua) 10:32, October 24, 2021

Lee Yubin (C) of South Korea competes during the women's 1500m final at ISU World Cup Short Track 2021/2022 in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

