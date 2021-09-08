Australia edges Vietnam in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Xinhua) 08:59, September 08, 2021

HANOI, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Australia won 1-0 over Vietnam on Tuesday in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

The Socceroos dominated possession but struggled to open up the disciplined Vietnamese defense, and had a penalty decision given against fullback Rhyan Grant's handball right before the half-hour mark, which was then ruled out after a VAR review.

In the 43rd minute, Grant nodded home a header from the far post off Adjin Hrustic's diagonal ball, which was the Australians' only shot on target in the game but proved to be the difference between the teams at My Dinh Stadium.

Both teams made several substitutions in the second half with the hope to change the scoreline. The Australian substitute Mitchell Duke came the closest in the 87th minute with a goal denied for offside.

The result meant Vietnam are yet to gain a single point in the final round of the qualifiers, while Australia made it two wins from two, temporarily leading the group. Enditem

