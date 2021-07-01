China drawn with Japan, Australia in quest for Qatar World Cup qualification

Xinhua) 22:27, July 01, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China is to compete with Asian leaders Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, as well as Oman, Vietnam in its quest for a second appearance in the World Cup following the draw of the third round Asian Qualifiers of Qatar World Cup 2022 made here on Thursday.

The 12 teams were drawn into two groups. Japan, the continent's top team in the FIFA World Ranking who is seeking a seventh consecutive appearance at the FIFA World Cup Finals, was joined by Australia and Saudi Arabia, both having made the Finals five times previously.

China made its only World Cup appearance in 2002 while Oman and Vietnam have never qualified for the global showpiece.

Speaking via video link after the draw, Chinese head coach Li Tie said the draw was "very good" and that his team will try its best in every match.

In Group B, five-time World Cup participants Iran will have South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon for company.

The respective group winners and runners-up will seal their places for the global showpiece, while the third-placed teams will advance to the Asian playoff to determine the side that will advance to the intercontinental playoff.

The Asian Qualifiers third round is scheduled to be played on the following 10 match days: September 2 and 7, October 7 and 12, and November 11 and 16, 2021, as well as January 27 and February 1, 2022, before reaching its climax on March 24 and 29, 2022.

